Shooting at Arkansas car show kills at least 1, wounds 20

The car show is an annual community event held each spring to raise funds for scholarships and school supplies.

DUMAS, Ark. — At least one person was killed and 20 others wounded, including children, in a shooting outside a car show in southeast Arkansas on Saturday evening, local police said.

Dumas Police Chief Keith Finch provided the increased number of casualties but said it wasn't immediately clear how many kids had been hurt.

One person was in custody, although there may have been multiple shooters, Finch told reporters.

State troopers were dispatched at around 7:25 p.m. to Dumas, located about 90 miles south of Little Rock, following a report of gunfire outside a local business where the car show was underway, Arkansas State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler said.