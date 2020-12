David Aparicio Jr. was suspected of taking Skyler Aparicio, 7, and Sean Aparicio, 12.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department says two local children who were missing for nearly two weeks have been found safe.

Authorities had said David Aparicio Jr. was suspected of taking Skyler Aparicio, 7, and Sean Aparicio, 12.

The children had previously last seen in the 3000 block of El Paso street at 4:00 p.m. on Dec. 19.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact SAPD's Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660