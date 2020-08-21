AMBER Alert issued for two girls in Palo Pinto County

Natalie Hull, 13, and Sarah Hull, 11, were last seen at 4 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Water Plant Road in Santo.

SANTO, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued out of Palo Pinto County for two girls who were last seen early Thursday morning.

Natalie Hull, 13, and Sarah Hull, 11, were last seen at 4 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Water Plant Road in Santo, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Both girls are white, with brown eyes. Both are 5 feet tall and weigh 100 pounds. Natalie has brown hair and Sarah has blond hair.

Anyone with any information should call the Palo Pinto Sheriff's Office at 940-659-2085.