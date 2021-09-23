Police looking for answers after man gunned down in Missouri City 4 years ago

Police said no witnesses have come forward and they have exhausted all leads.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — Police are offering up to a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of a suspect who gunned down a man in Missouri City four years ago.

On February 2, 2017, at about 11:40 p.m., Alvin Richard Roberts was standing near his vehicle in the 6200 block of Highway 6 when he was approached by an unknown suspect and shot several times. Roberts died on scene.

