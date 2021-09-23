x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police looking for answers after man gunned down in Missouri City 4 years ago

Police said no witnesses have come forward and they have exhausted all leads.
Credit: Missouri City Police Department
Alvin R. Roberts was shot and killed in Feb 2017

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — Police are offering up to a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of a suspect who gunned down a man in Missouri City four years ago.

On February 2, 2017, at about 11:40 p.m., Alvin Richard Roberts was standing near his vehicle in the 6200 block of Highway 6 when he was approached by an unknown suspect and shot several times. Roberts died on scene.

Police said no witnesses have come forward and they have exhausted all leads.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is urged to call the Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477 or submit tips online. All tips are anonymous. 

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube