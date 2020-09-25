Activists challenging composition of Houston Citizen Review Board

Thursday morning, community leaders detailed a plan to create more transparency in police misconduct.

HOUSTON — In light of the Breonna Taylor decision, a handful of local activists are now challenging Mayor Sylvester Turner to reconsider the composition of the current Houston Citizen Review Board.

They want a community board with the ability to subpoena documents, interview witnesses, suspects and police officers and aid in disciplinary decisions.

Among their big concerns is banning no-knock warrants. It's a move Mayor Turner took a step towards back in June.

Currently, all no-knock warrants must first be approved by the police chief or a district judge.

They are also demanding the allocation of additional funding for education and training within the police force as well as funding for non-police emergency response.