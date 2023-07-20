HPD: Masked man, 3 others shot at 2 homes in SE Houston

Houston police say two victims died and two others were rushed to a hospital by ambulance.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting that left two dead and two injured in southeast Houston late Wednesday.

They think the four men were involved in a shootout at two homes near Bellfort Ave. and Mykawa Rd.

The first HPD officers to arrive found a masked man dead in the driveway on Luce St. Two other shooting victims were found inside the home and one of them died on the way to the hospital. Investigators discovered a fourth victim injured by gunfire in an adjacent home on Nunn St.

Investigators said they found drugs and guns inside the first home. They believe the shootout might have started with a drug deal and there could be other suspects.