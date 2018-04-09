HOUSTON - Houston Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying three suspects accused of robbing a pizza shop near NRG Park.

Police say just before 11 a.m. July 14, three masked men armed with handguns entered the Villa Roma Pizza at 2123 Holly Hall, jumped the counter and demanded money from the cash register.

According to police, the suspects pointed their guns at employees and demanded all of the money from the store before leaving the scene in a white car.

Police describe one suspect as a black male, 20 to 22 years old with a maroon hoodie and black pants. The second suspect is described as a black male, 20 to 22 years old with a red hoodie and black pants. The third suspect is described as a black male with a black hoodie and black pants.

All three suspects are wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. Tips can be submitted by calling (713) 222-TIPS (8477) or online.

