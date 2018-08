HOUSTON – Police arrested three possible robbery suspects following a chase through northeast Houston Thursday morning.

Police said the chase started as a traffic stop in the 800 block of Greens Road. The suspect vehicle refused to pull over and a chase ensued.

HPD involved in vehicle pursuit in north Houston. Pursuit concluded, 3 possible robbery suspects in custody. #hounews #hpdintheair



CC0 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 9, 2018

Police apprehended the three suspects at the intersection of Bertwood Street and Laura Koppe.

© 2018 KHOU