HOUSTON – Houston police took three men into custody after a chase and crash on the north side overnight.

Around 11 p.m. officers started chasing the suspects along Hardy near Little York for an apparent traffic violation. The driver allegedly refused to stop and led authorities to Gulf Bank where he crashed into three other drivers.

The suspects’ vehicle became disabled, and all three men were detained.

There were no serious injuries reported.

Police have not officially commented on the crime or pending charges.

