HOUSTON — Police took three people into custody after an armed robbery led to a chase in southwest Houston.

Officers with the Houston Police Department said it was about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday when they located a black sedan tied to an aggravated robbery at a gas station. When police tried to stop the car, the suspects fled.

The suspects crashed on Bellaire near the Southwest Freeway, and all three then tried to run on foot. The suspects were taken into custody.

The suspects crashed the car on Bellaire near the Southwest Freeway, and all three then tried to run on foot. The suspects were taken into custody.

OnSceneTV for KHOU 11

Police said they found a firearm inside the car.

The suspects’ identities have not been released by police.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM