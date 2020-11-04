HOUSTON — Houston Police is investigating after a 17-year-old was fatally shot Friday night in the Second Ward.

Police responded to the scene around 7:40 p.m. Friday in the 5400 block of Harrisburg. They found three men in a car, including the teen who was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police believe two suspects were involved in the shooting and were in a red or orange hatchback. They said two other people were in the vehicle, but they believe only these two suspects were involved in the shooting.

Investigators said they have video they believe will lead to the arrest of the suspects.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact HPD.

