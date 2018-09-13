HOUSTON – Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl late Wednesday night in north Houston.

Houston Police say officers responded just before 11 p.m. to a call of a shooting near Casa Grande and Imperial Valley.

Police said a woman who lives here found the girl after she heard a gunshot and a car screeching away.

Unfortunately, the woman who found her heard the shooting, but didn’t see what happened.

Right now, police are combing through surveillance, and believe the girl is from around here.

If you have any information about this, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

