'Just disappeared' | Brides left worried after Spring bridal shop says it was forced to close its doors

After finding her perfect dress, one bride told KHOU 11 the boutique closed up shop without warning and has stopped taking her calls.

SPRING, Texas — After a Spring bridal shop closed, one bride says she was left wondering where her dress was.

That bride, Helen Ford, told KHOU 11 that she put $800 down on her dress, which is supposed to be delivered later this month. However, she says the boutique closed up shop without warning and has stopped answering her calls.

Ford said she'll never forget the moment she found her perfect dress.

"I was like, 'This is it.' Immediately, before I can zip it up I was like, 'This is it,'" she said.

She said she found it back in February. It was just the third dress she tried on.

"She zipped it up and pinned it in the back for me and it was just so pretty. It was like a princess," Ford said.

Ford said she put down her deposit with The Princess Bridal Boutique in Spring and waited for her dream dress to arrive. She said she even called them to check the status of her dress once a month.

“A few days ago, I tried to reach out to them and noticed that I didn’t get a response, there was no answer. When you call, it sends you to voicemail and it says the voicemail is full," Ford said.

Now, the shop is closed and there's a notice of lockout on the front door. The inside of the store appeared untouched.

“It looks like they just disappeared, just out of thin air," Ford said.

The website for the boutique said it’s closed and the social media accounts are no longer active.

“I’m not sure what’s going on, but I hope that we can get some resolution of at least getting my money back," Ford said.

With her wedding in October, at this point, Ford says she just wants her money back so she can say yes to another dress.

“I know I'll find something, but I'm just devastated," she said.

We were able to speak with one of the owners of the boutique, who told us the store has closed. She said they’ve been struggling financially and that they were trying to work with the landlord, but says they were given a three-day notice on the lockout.

She said they are not taking any new customers but are promising to work with all of the 100 or so brides who already have commitments and that they’ll resolve each on a case-by-case basis. She says they apologize for any additional stress this has caused, and says the best way to resolve your situation is to email them at info@theprincessbridal.com.

We also tried to contact the landlord for the location but their attorney declined to comment.