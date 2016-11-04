Bold. Daring. Influential.
From fashion designers to restaurateurs, musical ensembles to entrepreneurs, Shaping:Houston tells the stories of those who are influencing the cultural landscape of Houston.
Robert Jucker
The son of Polish immigrants, Robert Jucker has kneaded his historical family establishment, Three Brothers Bakery, into the folds of an ever-changing food world. See how this fifth-generation baker is remaining true to his roots while serving up some of Houston's finest baked goods.
Photos: Robert Jucker
Zack Ruhl
Zack Ruhl has never let anything hold him back – not even a birth defect that left him without the use of his legs. See how this adaptive CrossFitter is shattering both expectations and bench-press records at the same time.
Photos: Zack Ruhl
Libby Koch
Libby Koch started performing music while in law school, but she never imagined it would become more than just a hobby. See how this lawyer-turned-musician is treading her own path in the Americana music scene using her classic country voice.
Shaping:Houston Libby Koch
Ryan Baird
Their signature product may be Outlaw Bourbon, but there’s nothing criminal about Yellow Rose Distilling. See how co-founder Ryan Baird brought Houston’s first legal whiskey distillery to life.
Photos: Ryan Baird
Gilbert Perez
Where many people see a teardown, designer Gilbert Perez sees opportunity. See how the founder of Bungalow Revival is restoring the roots of the Historic Heights neighborhood one home at a time.
Shaping:Houston Gilbert Perez
Veronica Rademacher
Houston Chef Veronica Rademacher couldn’t just lie around as the Harvey floodwaters began to rise in Southeast Texas. Even though her prepared meal company Vital Kitchen had shut down due to the weather, she mobilized volunteers to gather supplies, cook, and serve over 20,000 meals to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
Photos: Veronica Rademacher
Gaurav Khandelwal
Immigrating from India to the US in 1997, Gaurav Khandelwal did everything from sell kitchen knives to deliver pizza to pay for his undergraduate degree in computer science. See how his hard work lead him to create one of Houston’s fastest growing tech companies, ChaiOne.
Photos: Gaurav Khandelwal
Travis Weaver
Work Hard, Live Well – that’s the mantra Travis Weaver has lived by since he set out to create Manready Mercantile. See how this Texas native is bringing locally crafted, high quality goods and apparel to Houston’s historic Heights neighborhood.
Photos: Travis Weaver
Jennifer Welker
What started off as a creative outlet to decompress from her daily life as a NICU nurse, turned into an treasured career designing hand-made, custom jewelry for women of all ages. Now, see how Jennifer Welker is weaving her way into Houston’s fashion scene with Golden Thread.
Photos: Jennifer Welker
Charlie Hardwick
After an illness left him legally blind, Charlie Hardwick’s career as a graphic designer not only continued, it flourished. See how this innovative artist took adversity head on to create remarkable designs, posters and more at Uncle Charlie Art.
Shaping:Houston Charlie Hardwick
Judy Camarena
When Judy Camarena took over the family business in 2004, she set out to breathe new life into a renowned Houston franchise. See how she is putting her unique spin on traditional Mexican cuisine at Taquerias Arandas.
Photos: Judy Camarena
Rassul Zarinfar
Rassul Zarinfar is shaking up the way people experience beer at Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co. See how this poet-turned-entrepreneur is putting his own creative spin on the craft beer scene in Houston
Photos: Rassul Zarinfar
Manabu Horiuchi
Following his profound passion for cooking, Chef Manabu Horiuchi (Chef Hori) came to the United States without knowing a word of English. See how this renowned Chef is shaking up traditional Japanese cuisine in Houston at Kata Robata Sushi + Grill.
Photos: Manabu Horiuchi
Denise Hamilton
After spending years in corporate America, Denise Hamilton sought a place where women could give advice and find helpful resources to be successful in the workplace. See how she’s building a community and helping women thrive through WatchHerWork.com.
Shaping:Houston Denise Hamilton
Kristina Carrillo-Bucaram
At 18, Kristina Carrillo-Bucaram made the life-altering decision to cure her hyperglycemia by committing to a fully raw vegan lifestyle. Ten years later, see how she's spreading the FullyRaw message one bushel of organic produce at a time.
Shaping:Houston Kristina Carrillo-Bucaram
Danielle Johnston
At age 19, Danielle Johnston's world was shaken when she was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and soon after lost her mother to cancer. Now a 10-year cancer survivor, see how she's helping others in their fights against cancer at Texas Children's Cancer Center.
Shaping:Houston Danielle Johnston
Onyii Brown
With only a dream and a wrap skirt, Onyii Brown created a unique and exciting fashion movement while keeping with her traditional African roots. See how this designer is spicing up the fashion world with vibrant colors in a modern style.
Shaping:Houston Onyii Brown
Anat Ronen
Embarking on a daring career in a new country, Anat Ronen took a leap of faith to find safety and security for her family. See how this muralist is painting a bright and vibrant future for the City of Houston.
Shaping:Houston Anat Ronen
Zeljko Pavlovic
A profound love for music and family drove Zeljko Pavlovic to succeed when the world was crumbling around him. See how this incredible instrumentalist created a place for musicians of all ages to develop and thrive in the Vivaldi Music Academy.
Shaping:Houston Zeljko Pavlovic
David Buehrer
David Buehrer is bringing warmth, service and hospitality to the City of Houston with every cup of coffee and tea brewed at Blacksmith. See how this entrepreneur is dedicating his work to quality service while revitalizing Houston's creative class.
Shaping:Houston David Buehrer
The Suffers
The music of The Suffers has been described as a rich gumbo of sound and culture. See how this 10-piece ensemble is bringing Gulf Coast Soul to Houston in a way that's never been heard before.
Shaping:Houston The Suffers
Alba Huerta
A dedication to quality and service has helped Alba Huerta transform Julep into one of the finest cocktail bars in the country. Learn how this entrepreneurial mixologist is bringing the spirit of the south alive with each delicious crafted cocktail she makes.
Shaping:Houston Alba Huerta
Don Vaughn
By bringing together his passion for music and love for neuroscience, Houstonian Don Vaughn created a career that had never been seen nor experienced before. See how this drumming, DJing neuroscientist is stimulating the culture of Houston one beat at a time.
Shaping:Houston Don Vaughn
Amir Taghi
From a young age, Amir Taghi knew he was destined to design his way into the fabric of Houston. See what this 18-year-old fashion designer has to say about his journey and where he's going.
Shaping:Houston Amir Taghi
Rachael Volz
Through hard work and dedication, Rachael Volz worked her way up from the reception desk at A Fare Extraordinaire to become Owner and CEO. See how this fourth-generation Houstonian is using her fire and passion to reimagine the luxury event planning industry and make moments that last a lifetime.
Shaping: Houston Rachael Volz