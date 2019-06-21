HOUSTON — Get your rainbows ready! Pride Houston is ready to kickoff in Downtown Houston this weekend.

Street closures have already begun, and more are coming Saturday.

Meanwhile, parade participants are hard at work.

It’s what they do on the job, every day - remodel roofs. But this rainbow colored one is getting a little more love.

“And I remember seeing the email and just being like, is this really happening? Like, my company is doing this?” employee Mark Jackson said.

For Power Home Remodeling, it’s about showing their employees they matter, and they’re doing that today by building a house on a float to be a piece of Houston pride.

“The inspiration actually for the roofing shingles come from a rainbow Texas flag," employee Kelsee Wilkes said.

But they’re not stopping there. The company is also flying employees from across the country into Houston to take a ride.

“It just shows how much they love and support us, and it kind says we’re here with you. We got you through thick and thin," Jackson said.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to come out for the big Pride Party. The festival starts at noon, which means the heat will be a hazard.

The city is telling people to stay hydrated, wear light-colored clothing, hats and sunscreen.

But for those driving in the area, just know, it won’t be easy to get around.

This is a list of all the closures happening over the weekend:

Street Closures

Friday, June 21, 2019 - Festival Site

• McKinney from Bagby to Louisiana (all lanes) at 7 p.m. (Leaving Smith open for South Bound Traffic until 12:00 noon on June 22)

• Walker from Bagby to Smith (all lanes) at 7 p.m.

• Bagby east curb lane from McKinney to Walker at 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 22, 2019 – Additional Festival Closures

• Smith from Walker to McKinney (West Curb Lane) from 9 a.m. to noon

• Smith from Rusk to Lamar (All Lanes) from noon to Midnight

• Smith from Lamar to Dallas (two east curb lanes) from noon to 6 p.m.

• Smith from Lamar to Dallas (all lanes) from 6 p.m. to Midnight

• Bagby from Walker to Lamar (all lanes) at 6 a.m. (re-opens on Sunday, June 23 at 2 a.m.)

• McKinney Exit Ramp at 45N at 6 a.m. (re-opens on Sunday, June 23 at 2 a.m.)

Saturday, June 22, 2019 - Pride Parade Staging and Route

• Outbound Allen Parkway from Bagby to Montrose (all lanes) 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

• Inbound Allen Parkway from Taft to Bagby/Dallas (all lanes) 5:45 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

• Bagby from Rusk to Dallas (all lanes) 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

• Walker from Bagby to Milam (all lanes @ Clay) 7 p.m.

• Milam from Walker to Pease (all lanes @ Rusk) 7 p.m.

• Pease from Milam to Smith (all lanes @ Travis) for disbanding from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

