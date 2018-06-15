HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Precinct 4 deputies went above and beyond the call of duty this week by purchasing an A/C unit for an elderly couple.

Deputies responded to a medical call earlier this week in the Kleinbrook subdivision and found an elderly man dehydrated and suffering form heat exhaustion. The deputies and Cypress Creek EMS helped the man who was eventually transported to a nearby hospital.

When deputies Bobby Espinosa and Brandon Villa learned the air conditioning wasn’t working in the home, they went to a home improvement store to purchase an A/C unit with their own money. They presented the family with the new unit and installed it for them.

