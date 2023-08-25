Pasadena community steps up to help man who lost truck, work equipment in fire

Isidrio Noriega is a 77-year-old landscaper and handyman, but last week, his truck unexpectedly caught fire while he was driving.

PASADENA, Texas — Community members in Pasadena Friday rallied around a man who recently lost his truck and tools he used for work in a fire.

Isidrio Noriega is a 77-year-old landscaper and handyman, but last week, his truck unexpectedly caught fire while he was driving. Now, the community has stepped up to help him replace his equipment.

"We got you this trailer. My friend Jonathan got you this trailer. And this riding lawn mower for you. And all these tools. All these tools are for you," one community member told him on Friday.

Noriega suffered some burns while trying to save some of his equipment. When his church community heard what happened, they started fundraising.

They surprised him with a donated truck and trailer, a riding lawnmower, tools and equipment.

KHOU 11's Janelle Bludau spoke with the people who helped make this happen.

"Everybody needs a helping hand sometimes and I did what I could," said Andrew Hernandez with Alpha Elite Roofing.

"He does all these odd jobs and goes and picks up trash or cuts yards, so this was very important to him," said Princess Williams with Touch of Sold Boutique.