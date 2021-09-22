Moody Foundation grants Rice $100 million to build transformative new student center

The new student center is part of Rice's plans for a 20% expansion of the undergraduate student body by fall 2025.

HOUSTON — The Moody Foundation has granted Rice University $100 million to build a transformative new student center designed by one of the world’s premiere architects and to create endowments supporting students.

The donation matches the record for the largest gift in the university's history, the school says.

Rice says the new student center has been designed by Sir David Adjaye of Adjaye Associates, the prestigious architect whose other works include the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Just in from @RiceUniversity: Moody Foundation grants $100 million to build new student center + create student endowments. The new center (rendering ⤵️) is designed by @AdjayeAssoc, the firm behind @NMAAHC in DC #khou11 #educationstation @KHOU pic.twitter.com/pJrnX2JKbZ — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) September 22, 2021

“As a Rice University alumna, I know this gift will have a profound and lasting effect on the campus and its students,” said Elle Moody, a trustee of both the Moody Foundation and Rice. “This investment is supporting much more than just a building. We’re investing in every student, so they have access to pursue any endeavor whether it’s leadership, artistic, athletic, global or more.”

“We are extremely grateful for this extraordinary philanthropy in support of Rice students,” said Rice President David Leebron. “This gift will enable our students to broaden their engagements and experiences while at Rice in ways that will empower their success throughout their lives."