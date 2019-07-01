HOUSTON - The 41st Annual Original Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade will travel through downtown in a couple of weeks.

Mayor Sylvester Turner held a press conference Monday morning with the Black Heritage Society and other community leaders to talk about the parade.

The route will start at Lamar Street and Smith Street and will travel through downtown Houston past City Hall. It's expected to begin at 10 a.m.

The parade is sponsored by the Black Heritage Society and H-E-B. Astros' star George Springer and civil rights icon John Lewis will be the grand marshals, Turner said.

The parade will be in memory of Ovide Duncantell, the founder of Houston’s Black Heritage Society, Mayor Turner said on Twitter.

Commissioner ⁦@AdrianGarciaHTX⁩ helped us remember that the late Ovide Duncantell’s dream is now realized in a unified #MLKDay celebration Jan. 21. pic.twitter.com/3ETBVza83F — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 7, 2019

The Bayou City has had dueling parades for the last 25 years.

A second parade called the MLK Grand Parade will happen in Midtown from 10 a.m. to noon.

That parade will start at San Jacinto Street and Elgin Street. It will feature 15 floats and 30 marching bands, according to its website.