HOUSTON — Summer break should be a fun and exciting time for students. But for children who participate in free or reduced-price breakfast and lunch programs, summer can mean not having enough to eat. One in four southeast Texas children are at-risk of hunger during the summer months because they don’t have consistent access to enough nutritious food. KHOU 11 is teaming up with the Houston Food Bank to help fill that gap with our KHOU 11 Stands Against Hunger Food Drive. Our food drive is in partnership with Reliant and ABC Home and Commercial Services. The goal over the three-week campaign is to collect enough food and monetary donations to provide 125,000 meals for Houston area children.

How to Donate

Beginning July 22 through August 11, you can donate non-perishable food in Houston Food Bank red barrels located in over 200 area grocery stores. Each red barrel is assigned to a neighborhood food pantry so that the food donated in your local store directly serves your neighbors. Food donations are great, but your monetary donations go much further! While approximately one pound of food donated to the Houston Food Bank can provide one meal, $1 donated can provide THREE full meals! Click here to make a monetary donation or text KHOUFOOD to 41444. On Friday, August 9 we need your help to stuff a 26 foot truck with food! Drop by our station located at 5718 Westheimer, Houston, TX 77057 anytime between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on that day with your non-perishable food or monetary donations.

During the weeks of our KHOU 11 Stands Against Hunger Food Drive, Dessert Gallery will donate 20 percent of their cake sales to the Houston Food Bank. You can help those struggling with hunger by picking up a delicious, sweet treat from this local bakery.

Thank you for helping us Stand for Houston by standing against hunger!