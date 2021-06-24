x
JJ Watt Foundation donates $500K to Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston to update technology centers

"It’s always love Houston," Watt tweeted.
Credit: BGCGH Twitter

HOUSTON — JJ Watt may not be a Texan anymore, but his heart always resides in Houston. 

On Thursday, the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston tweeted the star defensive end made a huge legacy donation — $500,000 to be exact —  in support of updating six technology centers at Houston-area clubs.

The updates will include new paint, flooring, furniture and new technology equipment. 

The following locations will benefit from the donation:

  • Fort Bend Club
  • Galveston Club
  • Richmond Rosenberg Club
  • Spring Branch Club
  • Stafford Club
  • Wharton Teen Scene

"This gift will definitely have a long-lasting impact on our members," the organization tweeted.

Watt shared the news on his personal Twitter page and added, "We cannot guarantee the success of a child, but we can give them the proper tools, education and opportunities to become successful."

He ended the tweet by saying, "It’s always love Houston."

The JJ Watt Foundation has had a long-term relationship with the organization. 

According to the Boys and Girls Club, this isn't the first significant contribution from Watt's foundation. After Hurricane Harvey, his foundation gave $1.2 million to the organization to help with some much-needed facility improvements.  

"We are extremely grateful to JJ for his ongoing and generous support of BGCGH and our important mission."

