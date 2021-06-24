JJ Watt Foundation donates $500K to Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston to update technology centers

"It’s always love Houston," Watt tweeted.

HOUSTON — JJ Watt may not be a Texan anymore, but his heart always resides in Houston.

On Thursday, the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston tweeted the star defensive end made a huge legacy donation — $500,000 to be exact — in support of updating six technology centers at Houston-area clubs.

The updates will include new paint, flooring, furniture and new technology equipment.

The following locations will benefit from the donation:

Fort Bend Club

Galveston Club

Richmond Rosenberg Club

Spring Branch Club

Stafford Club

Wharton Teen Scene

"This gift will definitely have a long-lasting impact on our members," the organization tweeted.

Watt shared the news on his personal Twitter page and added, "We cannot guarantee the success of a child, but we can give them the proper tools, education and opportunities to become successful."

He ended the tweet by saying, "It’s always love Houston."

We cannot guarantee the success of a child, but we can give them the proper tools, education and opportunities to become successful.



Hopefully these 6 new technology centers do just that.



Thank you for helping to make it a reality @bgcghouston



It’s always love Houston.

🤘🏼 https://t.co/3A3uJ7ZWpo — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 24, 2021

The JJ Watt Foundation has had a long-term relationship with the organization.

According to the Boys and Girls Club, this isn't the first significant contribution from Watt's foundation. After Hurricane Harvey, his foundation gave $1.2 million to the organization to help with some much-needed facility improvements.

"We are extremely grateful to JJ for his ongoing and generous support of BGCGH and our important mission."