HOUSTON — (KHOU Editor's Note: The above video was originally published March 3, 2020, in an effort to separate fact from fiction regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.)

Houstonians looking to shop for the finest Italian foods and wines in March will have to wait a little longer.

The Italy-America Chamber of Commerce South Central has postponed its Sixth Annual Taste of Italy due to the U.S. Department of State's travel advisory to the country, where an outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus occurred.

Additionally, U.S. airlines canceled flights to northern Italy, where the virus had hit the hardest.

To read more about when festival organizers hope to reschedule it, visit the Houston Business Journal.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM