HOUSTON- The city of Houston is celebrating its 182nd birthday.

Athletes, city staples, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and residents are using social media to write love notes to the city.

Today is @HoustonTX’s 182nd Birthday.

We celebrated with 🎂

Here’s my brief birthday 🎁 message to the BEST city in the country! pic.twitter.com/vmgnzDGVdB — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) August 30, 2018

KHOU 11 asked residents what they love most about the fourth-largest city in the U.S.

"That’s easy. The diversity," said Nigel Smith. "The Food," said Mohammad Jilani.

"There’s so much stuff to do in Houston," said Lanedria Williams.

Residents also offered their wish for Houston for the next year.

"I wish that Houston would get the respect that I think it deserves," said Smith.

"And I feel like, after Hurricane Harvey and stuff, it really brought Houston together," said Marissa Riley. "We’re happy people."

"I just wish for it to keep on growing, economically," said Fizzah Jilani.

© 2018 KHOU