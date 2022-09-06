Houston Zoo Boo returns with an after-hours twist!

This year, expect the ghost and goblins at the park to stay a little past curfew as the Zoo introduces "Zoo Boo After Hours."

HOUSTON — We're less than a month away from October which means it's time to start gearing up for a fav-favorite event at the Houston Zoo — Zoo Boo!

Every Friday in October, the Zoo will close at 8:30 p.m. instead of its usual 5 p.m.

Zoo Boo starts Oct. 1 and will run through the entire month. Guests can expect animal-themed carved pumpkins throughout the Zoo and a walk through a pumpkin tunnel made up of 500 pumpkin lanterns near the lion exhibit. There will also be thrills and chills at the Bug House, spooky-themed lights in the African Forest and a party at the interactive dance floor at the John P. McGovern Children’s Zoo.

And it's not a Halloween party without costumes!

Guests are encouraged to throw on their best Halloween fits and enter the Zoo's digital costume contest. To enter your photos, tag "Zoo Boo" using the hashtag #HoustonZoo.

Attendees won't be the only ones participating in the fun. The animals at the park will be receiving Halloween-inspired treats all month long and fall-themed enrichment to help keep them physically and mentally stimulated.

Zoo Boo activities are included with a general admission ticket to the park. Tickets and reservations must be made online for non-members.