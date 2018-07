Camp Hope opened in 2012 as a place for veterans and their immediate family members to find healing, help, and hope while benefiting from peer support and mentoring programs for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). The Houston based center offers an intensive PTSD recovery program which gets members involved with local churches, businesses and volunteer organizations to assist in their personal healing while educating the community on the invisible wounds of war. Staffed by a unique team of combat veterans and civilian pastoral staff, Camp Hope assists veterans with job placement, coordination with the Department of Veteran’s Affairs, and reputable veteran service organizations to assist with claims and benefits, transportation to appointments, and peer support group integration.

Photos: Empowering Arms - Camp Hope