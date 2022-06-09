Landlords raising rent to market rates. Here's how to avoid it.

Rents are going up for apartment dwellers across the country, and now many landlords are raising rents to "market rate."

HOUSTON — Rent has gone up for millions of people nationwide after a two-year break during the pandemic.

A mom and her children are desperate for a new place to live all because of a rent hike. It's part of a growing trend where landlords fix up their buildings and charge much higher rents.

The rent hikes are so bad, people like Stephanie Blanchard could soon have no place to live. Blanchard is a mom with three children. Her landlord decided to raise her low-income apartment rent to a market rate. Now, she's facing a $600 hike that she can't afford.

She's looking for a new place nearby, but she said every other two-bedroom apartment in her area is going for more than $1,300.

"I could not afford that," Blanchard said.

She's not alone. A survey found rent has increased an average of 15% nationwide just in the last year. Landlords who move to market rates in areas of new construction or gentrification can see increases of 25% or more.

Fighting rent hikes can be almost impossible. Rent is rarely negotiable and most communities have no laws limiting rent hikes.

One attorney said while some cities have rent control, prohibiting rent hikes is something most communities don't have.

"All they can really do at that point is negotiate," attorney Nick Dinardo with Legal Aid said.

Dinardo suggested that you explain to your landlord that you can't afford the rent hike. In some cases, you can offer to do some work around the complex to keep your rent down as well. Finally, try negotiating a few extra months while you find a new place.