States, cities propose new taxes on at-home workers

So you've gotten used to working from home. and you'd like to keep doing that even if the pandemic ends next Spring?



Beware -- some cities and states are looking at new ways to tax home-based workers.



Working from home means more time with family, and less time commuting and in many cases, you are now working remotely from a suburban community with little, if any, income tax.



So why should you have to continue paying a hefty income tax to a city you don't work in anymore?



Because they desperately need it, according to Bloomberg News.



Since the pandemic began, a growing number of cities have passed laws requiring you to pay income tax where your company is located.



Yep, It's all about the money.



Large cities like New York and Chicago, and even mid-sized cities like Cincinnati and Baltimore, could be decimated if all the people now working remotely no longer paid city tax.



It's a rule called "convenience of the employer" -- though there is really nothing convenient about it.



The employer has the right to list you as still employed in the city limits, even though your office is a spare bedroom out in the burbs.



But wait, there's more.