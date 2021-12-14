With many service people struggling for a second straight year, experts share how much you should tip the people who help you this holiday season.

Most of us tip the people who help us during the year. But this year, coming out of the pandemic, you might want to bump it up just a little.

Laura Benkahla is a salon owner who has really felt the effects of the pandemic at her salon in Florence.

"A lot of people left the industry because they just, you know, there was no guarantee that you were ever going to get back to work and it was scary," said Benkahla.

So now that she is back to work, she stresses to her customers anything extra would be really appreciated.

"You know, it's just a nice little gift to your stylist for taking care of you."

But besides stylists, who else should get a little something extra in the tip jar this year?

Experts say in general, you want to tip the people that are providing services to you throughout the year or one-time services as well.

If you can afford it, you should tip:

The price of a haircut to your stylist

The cost of one session to a trainer

$25 to $70 to a daycare teacher

But one thing to consider is that in some cases, there are rules and regulations around the kinds of tips that people can receive. For example, teachers and postal workers are not allowed to accept gifts above a certain amount. Many can't accept gifts of more than a $20 value.