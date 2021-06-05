H-E-B looking to hire 150 employees to work at Houston warehouse

The order selector starting wage is $17.50/hour plus overnight, weekend and freezer (if applicable) premiums and productivity incentives.

HOUSTON — H-E-B plans to add 150 employees to its team of order selectors in its Houston-based warehouse.

Order selectors help ensure the right products make it from H-E-B’s warehouse to the shelves in its stores.

The order selector starting wage is $17.50/hour plus overnight, weekend and freezer (if applicable) premiums and productivity incentives.

If hired, you will also be eligible for additional awards up to $500, health, vision, and dental coverage, overtime pay after 40 hours, paid time off, sick pay, holiday pay, Partner Stock Plan participation, 401K plan with 4 percent company matching, and more.

“Most of the products that reach our store shelves comes from the warehouse. Our Partners (employees) who fulfill each store’s order are essential to providing the shopping experience our customers expect – finding what they want, when they want it,” said Lisa Helfman, public affairs director, H-E-B Houston. “Working for H-E-B is an opportunity to make a difference across multiple areas of the business, from stores, to corporate, to manufacturing, warehousing, & transportation – your career at H-E-B can be anything you want.”

H-E-B currently operates four warehouses in Houston, five manufacturing facilities, two transportation terminals and more than 104 stores in the Houston area.