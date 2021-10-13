Why companies are struggling for staff this holiday season?

Employers looking for seasonal workers are finding it tough.

Every year companies from Macy's to FedEx to Amazon need to hire a ton of workers to help spread some Christmas cheer.

But now we are in one of the tightest job markets in years, according to the Associated Press, making it unlikely companies will find all the workers they need.

Even before the holiday hiring season, employers were offering hourly raises, signing bonuses and other perks to lure in new workers with limited success.

Warehouse work hard hit

Warehouses are one of the hardest hit sectors. All the big names — Amazon, Walmart and Target — depend on fulfillment centers to get goods where they need to go. But as the Washington Post reports, not enough people are willing to take on the work that can be grueling and physically demanding. The pandemic has some workers reconsidering what kind of jobs they want to do, and warehouse work is often not on the top of that list.

Online orders take longer

Retail watchers warn online orders could take longer to be delivered, especially as we get closer to the holiday. And some stores could do away with overnight or extended hours because they simply don’t have the workers to staff them.