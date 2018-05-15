Skincare products company Rodan + Fields is facing a second federal class action lawsuit alleging that the multi-level marketing company failed to disclose the harmful side effects of a key ingredient in its Lash Boost eye serum which it claims gives users "the appearance of lush, longer-looking lashes."

As in an April 13 lawsuit, the new case singles out isopropyl cloprostenate, a type of medication called a prostaglandin analog that's used to treat glaucoma and other eye diseases. It has been linked to dry eye, eye irritation, eye inflammation, eye redness, and macular edema, the latest lawsuit says, and had the lead plaintiff, Melissa Ryan of San Diego, known about the "documented health risks" of the chemical, she wouldn't have purchased Lash Boost or would have paid less for it.

"R+F (Rodan + Fields) further claims that for 'best results,' use Lash Boost daily for 8 weeks, which would likely require a customer to buy at least two tubes of the costly (retail price of about $150) Lash Boost and further exposing the consumer to potential serious health effects," according to the court filing.

