Forget the cloud and the cords, there’s a stick that saves your cell phone photo stash.

It’s called the PhotoStick Mobile. After buying the device at www.thephotostick.com, all you need to download the free app.

You plug the gadget directly into your iPhone, iPad or Android to save your images.

You can either leave the saved material on the device or turn the stick around and plug it into the USB port of your computer.

The stick comes in a variety of sizes and the prices start at $35.

Check out our video above to see the device in action.

