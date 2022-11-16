Tips on tipping during the holidays

When it comes to service providers who touch you or your family, experts suggest giving the equivalent of one service in either cash or a gift card.

When it comes to tipping for the holidays, everything you’re about to read is a suggestion.

“We want to be generous,” said etiquette expert Diane Gottsman. “We want to be respectful but at the same time, we need to be practical and prudent and think about our situation as well.”

Gottsman is the owner of the Protocol School of Texas and a modern-manners professional.

“You want to give to those who perform loyal services to you,” she said.

When it comes to service providers who touch you or your family, Diane suggests giving the equivalent of one service in either cash or a gift card.

This applies to:

Babysitter

Hair Stylist

Spa/Nails/Massage

Pet Groomer/Dog Walker

Housekeeper

Lawn Care

For teachers, think of gift cards and group presents vs. cash.

Don’t give cash to delivery drivers either. Many can only accept gifts valued under a certain amount. You can check their website for more information.

Diane says she gets lots of questions about payment apps. She says it’s okay to send a tip that way, but it is more impersonal.

You can read more about Diane’s holiday tipping suggestions here.