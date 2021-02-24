Rumors about a possible closure have gone around for years due to photos on social media of empty shelves.

HOUSTON — Fry's Electronics has closed all of its locations across the country, including the multiple stores in the Houston area.

The closures are the end of an era in the brick-and-mortar sale of electronics, but the store wasn't just known for its electronics. It also sold books, movies, music and some locations had small cafes. For many, going to Fry's wasn't simply about making a purchase.

Rumors about a possible closure have circulated for a couple years now due to photos of empty shelves at its stores across the country.

I went to my local Fry's in Woodland Hills CA. back in 2019. That store had a lot of empty shelves. It'd be nice if @microcenter

can come to the San Fernando Valley. The nearest Microcenter is in Tustin CA. Which is an over an hour away. With traffic could be longer. pic.twitter.com/woSrSkF0a6 — Joey Guzman (@Joey72221) February 24, 2021

The company has already deleted its social media accounts.

On its website Wednesday morning, the company stated the closures were necessary due to COVID-19 and a change in the retail industry. It also provided information for customers and vendors with ongoing business with the company.

Fry's opened in California in 1985. At the time of its closure, it had about 30 stores nationwide including at least three in the Houston area.

Fry's Feb. 24, 2021 statement:

After nearly 36 years in business as the one-stop-shop and online resource for high-tech professionals across nine states and 31 stores, Fry’s Electronics, Inc. (“Fry’s” or “Company”), has made the difficult decision to shut down its operations and close its business permanently as a result of changes in the retail industry and the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Company will implement the shut down through an orderly wind down process that it believes will be in the best interests of the Company, its creditors, and other stakeholders.

The Company ceased regular operations and began the wind-down process on February 24, 2021. It is hoped that undertaking the wind-down through this orderly process will reduce costs, avoid additional liabilities, minimize the impact on our customers, vendors, landlords and associates, and maximize the value of the Company’s assets for its creditors and other stakeholders.

The Company is in the process of reaching out to its customers with repairs and consignment vendors to help them understand what this will mean for them and the proposed next steps.

If you have questions, please contact us using the following email addresses:

For customers who have equipment currently being repaired, please email customerservice@frys.com , to arrange for return of your equipment.











For customers with items needing repair under a Performance Service Contract, please call (800) 811-1745.











For consignment vendors needing to pick up their consignment inventory at Fry’s locations, please email omnichannel@frys.com .

Please understand if we are a bit slow to respond given the large volume of questions. The Company appreciates your patience and support through this process.

Sincerely,