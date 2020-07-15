Walmart asks customers to use their debit/credit cards instead of cash

We heard rumblings of this happening in Rockingham County last week, now it's an official ask of all Walmart customers.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — By now you’ve heard Walmart is requiring masks nationwide for shoppers as of Monday, July 20.

There’s more. This week, Walmart is changing up how you pay your bill. You can still use cash, but Walmart is asking customers to pay with credit or debit cards when possible. Here's a statement from Walmart Spokesperson Avani Dudhia:

“Like most retailers, we're experiencing the effects of the nation-wide coin shortage. We're asking customers to pay with card or use correct change when possible if they need to pay with cash.”

In case you missed it, 2 Wants To Know talked about the coin shortage last week after a Rockingham County woman emailed us saying she wasn’t allowed to use cash at the Reidsville Walmart unless she had exact change or was willing to round her bill up.

Why the coin shortage? It’s a simple equation really.

Retailers were shut down, the circulation of coins was cut.

Add to that the US Mint had to cut production of new coins because of staffing changes due to COVID-19.

And add to that, the Federal Reserve put limits on how much change banks would be given.