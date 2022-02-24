Why those 'free' iPhones aren't exactly free

You know spring is almost here when carriers start announcing free phone offers, but are these deals worthwhile?

The ads are everywhere right now for Apple's iPhone 13 and the new Samsung Galaxy S22. Some claiming you can get the hottest new phone for "free" or for "$0."



But how can a carrier give away an $800 phone for nothing? Of course, there's a catch.



The tech site ZDNet investigated and said these offers often come with extra-long contracts and hidden fees.

So what can you expect if you sign up? In many cases, they say:

-You need to trade in a phone in good shape that still has value, meaning not an old iPhone 5, or any 3G phone (AT&T is ending 3G now, and Verizon plans to drop it later this summer).

You must agree to an unlimited data package, which may be more than what you need.

You must sign up for a 36-month installment plan, which is a 3-year locked-in contract - longer than the old 2-year contracts.

-Expect to pay an activation fee of $30 to $50 to set up that new phone, plus taxes, and possibly some other fees.

So why - in many cases - do you get a bill for a supposedly free phone?

ZDNet said most carriers will charge around $25 a month for that phone, then issue you a $25 credit as long as you remain on the plan.

The catch is if you make any changes.