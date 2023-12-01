Austin-based Tesla could bring jobs to Brookshire, Texas

The electric vehicle company, which is now headquartered in Texas, may lease more than a million square feet west of Katy.

BROOKSHIRE, Texas — Austin-based electric vehicle maker Tesla is reportedly on track to occupy more than a million square feet at a business park in Brookshire, Texas.

The company had already moved its headquarters to Texas back in 2021.

Tesla did not respond to KHOU 11's requests for comment and landlord/developer Stream Realty Partners isn’t confirming the deal, but they give the following statement:

“We are, though, encouraged by our leasing success at Empire West and look forward to securing users for the remaining available space," the realty company said about the business park located at I-10 and Woods Road.

KHOU 11 did however find Tesla jobs in Brookshire already being advertised on LinkedIn.

Space for further growth in Brookshire seems to be plentiful as well as in demand.

"We’ve seen some great progress, enormous progress,” Houston Executive Airport Executive Director Andrew Perry said. "Between here and Fulshear and Katy, it’s all growth.”

Perry is a former president of the I-10 West Chamber and also a part of Waller County’s Economic Development Partnership.

"When we started Houston Executive Airport in ’06 it was just the Igloo plant," Perry said. "Igloo was here first, we were here second.”

Perry said big deals are often done under the radar while potential incentives and other things are worked out.

"I’d love to have Elon fly in here," Perry said. "He and all of his buddies can come.”

