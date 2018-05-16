With dating websites getting better at making perfect matches, more people are turning to them to find love.

But that also means people are stepping up their game to make a good first impression.

They say love is a many splendored thing. They also say love is a battlefield.

If that’s the case, maybe you should at least be armed with some good pics.

Lisa Appleby has been single for 3 years and is on some of those popular dating sites.

“I'm very picky, well-educated,” she said. “I have really terrific job. I've traveled extensively, so there's a certain type of person that I'm looking for."

As for her own profile, she's not settling for anything amateur and wants an upgrade.

“Being in marketing and advertising, I understand the power of having put your best foot forward, and using a professional photographer is the way to do that instead of just taking a bathroom selfie,” she said.

Professional photographer Al Torres says when he shoots profile pictures, he gets results.

“Lots of people, lots of people. We've had -- two off my head I know for a fact -- got married, and they said it was because of (my) images we got married,” he said.

Torres has been a pro photographer who knows a few things about taking a picture. He's captured images of some of high-profile Houstonians and knows photography inside and out.

“If you're going to do a cell phone, don't do a selfie. Have someone else do it for you,” he said. “Don't use the flash. We want to use as much natural light coming from behind as possible so we don't have a lot of shadows. Do a high angle…Don't do a straight angle shot. You want to do a slight angle and a slight elevation. That'll ensure a great profile."

As for Appleby, she's armed with a new profile, looking for love in all the online places.

Torres says you can get this done professionally for as cheap as $200. He has one more tip if you’re using your cell phone: When it comes to filters, less is more.

© 2018 KHOU