Remembering the original Astroworld

Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival was inspired by the original Houston amusement park. Let's reminisce on the memories before its shutdown 16 years ago.

HOUSTON — Travis Scott's Astroworld is well underway for the weekend. For three years, the Houston native has been producing his own music festival with the childhood spirit from the legendary Astroworld.

Scott was only 13 years old when the amusement park was shut down. But for many of us, it's still alive and well in our memories.

Astroworld opened its doors back in 1968. It was part of Astrodomain, the brainchild of former Houston mayor Roy Hofheinz. For 37 years, it was the playground for millions of Houstonians and families from all over the world with rides like The Viper, Batman: The Escape and the Texas Tornado.

But the final night, the literal and figurative "Fright Night" came in 2005. The company that owned the park decided to shut the park down, citing things like declining revenue, rising property value and other issues. And our playground was closed and torn down.

But the memories...no one can take those away.

You may remember WaterWorld and the Southern Star Amphitheater, where Selena, AC/DC, Crosby Stills and Nash, and so many others performed when we were all so young.

Editor's Note: The following video was uploaded in February 2019