The Girls Empowerment Network inspiring next generation how to succeed with confidence

During the pandemic, they've found a unique way to make sure girls -- especially ones who don't readily have access to the internet and technology -- stay engaged.

HOUSTON — The Girls Empowerment Network started back in 1996 in Austin by twelve moms with young girls.

For the last 25 years, groups in Houston and other cities have been helping to spread the message of GIRL POWER.

"The mission of Girls Empowerment Network is to ignite the power in girls by teaching them the skills to thrive and believe in their ability to be unstoppable," said Eveling Crisostomo, Program Coordination with Girls Empowerment Network.

The organization has been achieving their mission by teaching girl's grades 3-12 self-efficacy, or the belief in her ability to succeed through camps, workshops, and connecting girls with mentors and their own peers.

Due to the pandemic, most activities have gone virtual. To make sure their girls -- especially ones who don't readily have access to the internet and technology -- remain engaged, they've created spark kits -- or as they call it, "girl power in a box."

"Our spark kits contain a spark kit activity journal, with 25 plus self-led activities, and all of the materials that girls need in order for them to do those activities,” said Crisostomo.

Four different versions have since been created. Each spark kit is decorated by volunteers and covered with inspirational messages.

The latest is the 'Unstoppable Activist Spark Kit' which teaches young girls how to use their voice and advocate for change in their community.