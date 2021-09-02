Reggie Van Lee: From Houston's Sunnyside to the corner office

His counselor said he'd embarrass himself if he went to the Northeast.

HOUSTON — Reggie Van Lee has achieved a life far beyond his working class upbringing in Houston's Sunnyside neighborhood.



He's mingled with the powerful the famous and the legendary.



“What did you want to be when you were growing up?” we asked him.



“When I was four, I wanted to be an artist,” he said. “At five, my mom said artists starve. Be an architect. At 8, she said architects take too long. Be an engineer."



He did just that, getting two degrees at MIT and an MBA from Harvard.

Below you can watch the full interview KHOU's Len Cannon did with Reggie Van Lee



Even more impressive -- he did so despite discouraging advice

from his high school counselor.



"Well, what my counselor said to me was I may be important at this little Black school in Houston, but I would hate for you to go to Boston and embarrass myself and waste my parents money," he said.

You know Chris Rock in his comedy says haters and bullies serve a purpose. Do you agree?

"I agree,” he said. “In fact, there were times when I didn't want to stay up and study. I could hear the counselors voice and I was determined to make her not true."



His truth was a trail-blazing career as a senior executive at a major consulting firm. This son of a mailman and a nurse, he smashed through the glass ceiling to reach the corner office.



Yet, at times he says it wasn't easy.



You are in a room full of people that don't look like you, don't want to go to same restaurants. They want to golf and yacht.



“I would complain to my parents about it being lonely and my father said something profound,” he said. “It might be lonely at the top, but it's crowded at the bottom. You do not want to be at the bottom and I said you are right."



In 1976, Lee met Caroline Kennedy at the Kennedy family compound in Massachusetts. He thought it would be nice to have his own compound one day.