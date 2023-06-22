HIDDEN GEM: Meadows Place Discovery & Nature Center

The center offers an affordable way for city kids to walk on the wild side.

MEADOWS PLACE, Texas — If you love critters, the Meadows Place Discovery and Nature Center is the spot for you. It opened up in 2018 and was just starting to build momentum when the pandemic shut it down.

"Now it’s becoming more popular," said Colene Cabezas, the Meadows Place Parks & Recreation director. "They can come and experience nature firsthand. Many interactive activities. We have an exploration zone in the backyard, a big treehouse and 11 different species of animals that they can actually hold and learn about."

Those species include corn snakes, water snakes, rabbits, guinea pigs, tarantulas, box turtles, giant tortoises and goats. The goats, by the way, are named Dan and Thor.

"(Thor's) the most precious little goat with a goatee, blue eyes, very personable," Cabezas said. "Kids can go in the cage with them, brush them, interact. They love a good rub down their back."

The pen next door is home to giant tortoises Lilo & Stitch.

"They both love to be brushed and bathed," said Cabezas.

The center’s backyard also includes a giant treehouse and blacksmith shop to explore.

"Inside, we have a lot of imaginative play-type things: floor puzzles, mix and match, scavenger hunts," Cabezas shared. "And it’s very cost-effective. It’s $5 for adults and $2 for children."

It's definitely an affordable way for city kids to walk on the wild side.

"Pack a lunch, bring the kids and plan to spend a couple hours here with us," encouraged Cabezas.