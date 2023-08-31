HIDDEN GEM: George Observatory

Tucked inside Brazos Bend State Park, the observatory offers visitors a rare chance to look through a 36-inch research-grade telescope.

NEEDVILLE, Texas — In a city where it’s really not all that uncommon to see stars of the celebrity variety, spotting the celestial kind can be more of a challenge. To get a clear view, you have to drive away from the lights of downtown into the darkness of rural Fort Bend County.

"The further out, the more you’ll see," said Tracy Knauss, staff astronomer for the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

Far out is how you might describe the George Observatory, an HMNS satellite location.

"With our location in a state park, we are insulated a little bit from that light pollution," explained Kavita Self, HMNS Sugar Land & George Observatory senior director. "So we do get a chance to see things you never would normally be able to see in the city."

Tucked inside Brazos Bend State Park, the observatory offers visitors a rare chance to look through a 36-inch research-grade telescope.

"I mean, where you gonna go to look through a scope where you can physically look through the scope and see something where you’re looking back in time," Knauss said.

The 36" Gueymard Research Telescope isn't the only one up on the Observation Deck. The observatory has two others and volunteers bring their own as well.

"When you’re here on a Saturday night, what you can expect is time on the deck, exploring whatever image our volunteers have trained their equipment on," said Self.

They can help you look deep into space to see the moon, nebulas and galaxies.

"Oh, it’s awe-inspiring," Knauss said.

"It’s why we do what we do," added Self. "We love that a-ha moment."

More than just a collection of telescopes, the observatory is a gateway to understanding the vast mysteries that dot the night sky, which you can learn about in the exhibit area.

"Make it a day," Knauss encouraged. "Come out to Brazos Bend State Park. Come to us at night, look at the stars."

To learn more about the George Observatory, click here.