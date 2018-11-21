RICHMOND, Texas – Rocket Rosen is no stranger to cameras.

He’s defended high-profile clients, including two members of the Branch Davidians, in his 38 years as an attorney.

Now, Rosen is speaking out about his battle with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The illness attacks cells that control the muscles, while leaving the mind intact. To date, there is no cure.

“I started feeling different—not depressed—like it finally wore me out, like the stress had finally met its goal,” he said. “Then in January of 2018, they diagnosed me with ALS on the same day my father passed at 91 years old. It was not a good day.”

Rosen, now 63, has lost 50 pounds since his diagnosis.

Coming to terms with it wasn’t easy.

“Now all of a sudden, I can’t comb my hair. I can’t drive my car. I can’t wipe my bottom. Are you kidding me? I was so angry. So mad. I was a pity party. I felt sorry for myself. That lasted for about five months,” said Rosen.

It took a surprise visit from a longtime friend to bring him out of his depression.

“I thought about it. From that point on, I said, ‘People have it worse than you, Rocket Rosen,’” he said. “Now I’m as happy as I can possibly be. I want to be fun. I want to tell jokes.

“Yes, I’m frustrated. Some days I want to throw myself in front of that train, but I look up to God and I say, ‘I apologize. Thank you for letting me breathe the air and letting me do what I want, when I want, how I want, where we want in this country. We’re free.’”

Watch: Rocket Rosen opens up about living with ALS

He’s hoping his illness will be a wake-up call for someone else. The longtime attorney started recording videos with his life advice and posting the messages on social media.

The videos cover a wide array of topics including family, parenthood, career, motivation and respect.

“I’m trying to tell the young people: walk on your own, eat on your own, be courageous, be smart, be unselfish. How do you do it? That’s the question. I don’t know how you do it, but you can surely try,” Rosen said.

The first video has been viewed more than 30,000 times on Facebook, inspiring people all over the country.

How does Rosen measure his success?

He says it has nothing to do with wins and losses in the courtroom.

The father of four daughters wants people to remember him as a man who always took small steps forward.

“My life has always been that I wanted to be a good father. I wanted to be a father that the girls would be proud of,” he said.

