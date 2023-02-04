Lowe's offering free flowers for Mother's Day

You may want to register early as registration only stays open while supplies last.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — If you're struggling for a Mother's Day gift, Lowe's wants to help you out.

You can sign up for their Mother's Day flower giveaway. Registration opens on Sunday, April 30. Once you sign up, you’ll be put up for a free small potted flower.

"As a thank you to the moms and other special friends in our lives, you can register now for a free 1-pint flower," the company said on its website. "Join us on Mother’s Day weekend for fun activities and giveaways for all to enjoy."

You may want to register early as registration only stays open while supplies last.