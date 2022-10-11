'Caribbean Christmas': ICE LAND, Festival of Lights open next week at Moody Gardens in Galveston

Master ice carvers are hard at work turning two million pounds of ice into breathtaking works of art for the popular holiday attraction.

GALVESTON, Texas — After a two-year hiatus, the popular ICE LAND at Moody Gardens is back this year with a North Pole meets the Caribbean vibe.

Award-winning master ice carvers from Harbin, China have been busy creating "ICE LAND: Ice Sculptures, A Caribbean Christmas." They'll turn two million pounds of ice into breathtaking works of art. To keep them from melting, they're kept in a 28,000-square-foot tent where the temperature is kept at nine degrees.

The aquatic adventure includes the Flower Garden Banks with colorful tropical fish, turtles, dolphins and sharks. Guests will also discover sunken treasure and Christmas surprises along the way.

"This attraction shows an appreciation for all of the sea life and beauty offered right here in our own backyard with a special festive Christmas focus," Moody Gardens President and CEO John Zendt said.

The attraction opens on Nov. 19 and runs through Jan. 7.

ICE LAND ticket prices start at $29 for adults and $24 for kids and seniors. You can buy tickets here.

Festival of Lights

Along with ICE LAND, visitors can enjoy the other star of the show with the Festival of Lights. The mile-long walking trail features two million lights and animated displays with spectacular views of Galveston Bay.

Other attractions

Outdoor ice rink

Arctic slide

Train rides

Holiday buffet

Holiday 3D films

Rudolph 4D

Tickets for the Festival of Lights start at $25 for adults and $21.00 for kids and seniors. They include admission to the Arctic slide, train, and ice rink.

A holiday pass will cover ICE LAND, Festival of Lights attractions and the Aquarium Pyramid. Prices start at $65 for adults and $45 for kids and seniors.