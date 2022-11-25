Black Friday in Houston is no longer the chaotic crowds we're used to

Fresh off a turkey hangover, Houstonians hit the stores on Black Friday looking to snag deep discounts.

HOUSTON — More than 166 million people are expected to go shopping this holiday weekend and more than 50% of those people are expected to do so in person. Despite inflation, folks are still spending their money on Black Friday.

"Who doesn't want to save money?" said Fredy Guevara. "My friends said they'd pick me up at 4 a.m., so I said to myself, "Okay, I could come find something.'"

Folks hit stores and malls across the area before the sun even came up. That included heavy foot traffic at an outlet mall in Cypress and lines of folks outside waiting to scoop up electronics at Best Buy.

"We got up about 5:30 a.m., went to two different Walmarts, Bath & Body Works, Academy, and now we're here," said Linda Pocovic.

It's still a far cry from the chaos we've seen during Black Fridays in years past.

"There used to be like fights, but now you can just come in and buy anything you want," said Guevara.

"There were no crowds, but I think a lot of people are doing online shopping," said Pocovic.

Experts say inflation won't keep people home but will force them to cut back a bit and be smarter shoppers.

"They're going to be more careful and more specific about how they shop, where they shop, and at what prices they buy items at," said Hitha Herzog, the chief research officer at H Squared Research.

That means stores big and small know they've got to spice up their deals on anything from apparel to appliances, electronics and even toys.

"ManReady had 20% off of everything, so that was nice for some stocking stuffers," said one shopper in the Heights.

If you don't get out this weekend, don't expect the deals to disappear. Retailers are banking on luring you in with deep discounts through December.

"Hopefully this weekend I'm done with all my shopping and wrapping, get that over with and start the new year off," said Pocovic.