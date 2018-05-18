(CBS NEWS) -- A second grade teacher in Indiana planned an end-of-the-year surprise for her students -- and ended up getting quite a surprise herself.

Amber Ploutz's classes did so well at reading this year, she took every kid who read over 100 books to go get ice cream. A total of 54 kids reached that goal and got to go to the Mrs. Curl ice cream parlor in Greenwood.

"This year we had more kids than ever before so you can imagine it was quite a sight all of us walking down," Ploutz wrote in a Facebook post with photos from the trip.

The second graders were all smiles as they walked to the ice cream shop, excited for a cool treat on a hot day. They passed a group of construction workers on their way there, and one of them overheard that the kids were being rewarded for their reading.

To congratulate the students -- and Poultz's teaching skills -- the construction worker stepped up and paid for all the ice cream. The man, who shelled out $60 in all, didn't want to be named and tried to keep the attention on the kids' achievements rather than his own good deed.

