Monica Moyer decided to embark on a new journey in 2020 after purchasing Archdale Bakery.

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Like millions of others during the Great Resignation, leaving their career to follow their heart, Monica Moyer decided to exchange her suit for an apron.

After working in corporate America for 15 years, Moyer decided to embark on a new journey in 2020 after purchasing Archdale Bakery.

“It just got to be where this is my true passion. I was online one night and saw that Archdale Bakery was up for sale and I was like…’well let me just try it’,” Moyer said. “I spoke with the (previous) owners and it was just a great opportunity, and I made the jump and here we are.”

She decided to start her new journey. Working from home, but not like you’d expect.

“I was baking at home, creating custom treats for parties, and event parties,” Moyer said.

While on her road to entrepreneurship, she’s faced many adversities.

“I purchased the bakery in March of 2020, two weeks later, the pandemic broke out, it was just like, the uncertainty of what’s going on,” Moyer said.

She’s excited to take on a new adventure after being in the Triad for years and growing up right down the road.

“I am originally from Martinsville, VA, I’ve been in the Greensboro area, for about 17 years now.” Moyer said. “I’ve always baked with my mother and grandmother, especially for the holidays.”

Something else she carries close to her heart, a faith in something greater.

“Based on being raised in the church, my mom was on every different board of the church, so I was basically always there,” she said.

That same faith keeps her pushing amid life’s adversities.

“God is not going to take you somewhere and leave you there. He gave me the inspiration to leave my job of 15 years, open a bakery,” she said. “This let me know to keep the faith and know you’re going to have hard times, but God, didn’t bring you here just to leave you.”

The business owner said her shop offers a variety of sweets from custom cakes for birthdays and weddings to even cheesecakes.

She aspires to leave a strong stamp in the community and in this lifetime.

“I want to be remembered for my kind spirit. That I put a smile on someone’s face and that I did help the community, even though I wasn’t brought up in this community,” she said.

With a positive mindset and upbeat attitude, she hopes her story leaves a major impact on other aspiring business owners for years to come.

“You just got to keep your head up. You’re going to have ups and downs,” she said.

