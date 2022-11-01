A group of middle school students from Oakton, Virginia spent a month constructing a carriage fit for Princess Judy.

OXON HILL, Md. — A group of middle school students from Oakton, Virginia, worked hard to make Halloween special for one 9-year-old girl from Oxon Hill, Maryland. Judy Agricola uses wheelchair to get around, but for trick-or-treating this year, she had a carriage fit for a princess.

Seventh-grade students from Flint Hill School teamed up with Magic Wheelchair, a nonprofit organization that builds creative costumes for children in wheelchairs. The students and their teacher, Chris Cook, were connected with the Agricola family. Judy has CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder, a rare genetic disorder that requires her to be in a wheelchair.

Judy loves all things Disney and hoped to go trick-or-treating this year as a princess. That's where the students stepped in. The students spend over 200 hours building the carriage at Flint Hill's makers classroom, and presented it to the family in a grand reveal on Friday.

This isn't the first time the kids at Flint Hill have helped a child in a wheelchair celebrate Halloween with an epic costume. In 2020, Magic Wheelchair and Flint Hill School gave Numa Osuna a special Star Wars costume.

