x
Virginia 7th graders spent 200 hours making a Halloween costume for a girl in a wheelchair

A group of middle school students from Oakton, Virginia spent a month constructing a carriage fit for Princess Judy.

OXON HILL, Md. — A group of middle school students from Oakton, Virginia, worked hard to make Halloween special for one 9-year-old girl from Oxon Hill, Maryland. Judy Agricola uses wheelchair to get around, but for trick-or-treating this year, she had a carriage fit for a princess.

Seventh-grade students from Flint Hill School teamed up with Magic Wheelchair, a nonprofit organization that builds creative costumes for children in wheelchairs. The students and their teacher, Chris Cook, were connected with the Agricola family. Judy has CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder, a rare genetic disorder that requires her to be in a wheelchair.

Judy loves all things Disney and hoped to go trick-or-treating this year as a princess. That's where the students stepped in. The students spend over 200 hours building the carriage at Flint Hill's makers classroom, and presented it to the family in a grand reveal on Friday. 

Credit: Flint Hill School
Credit: Flint Hill School

This isn't the first time the kids at Flint Hill have helped a child in a wheelchair celebrate Halloween with an epic costume. In 2020, Magic Wheelchair and Flint Hill School gave Numa Osuna a special Star Wars costume.

